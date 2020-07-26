Eden Hazard struggles with the weight of the Real Madrid shirt, says Fabio Capello | Football news





Eden Hazard has struggled to replicate his Chelsea form at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has struggled to cope with the burden of wearing the Real Madrid jersey after his move from Chelsea, according to former Real Fabio Capello coach.

Hazard joined the Spanish Chelsea team on a five-year contract last summer, in a deal worth up to £ 130 million.

The Belgian international came after inspiring Chelsea to two Premier League trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, but has so far been unable to replicate that form in Spain.

Injuries limited Hazard to just 21 appearances in all competitions this season, prompting the player to personally admit that the season was the worst of his career.

Fabio Capello trained Real Madrid in two spells

Those sentiments have been shared by Capello, and the Italian, who coached Real for two terms in 1996/97 and 2006/07, believes the weight of expectations at the club has contributed to his disappointing start.

“He was not the player who was at Chelsea and was injured for a long time, he has not adapted,” said Capello. Brand.

“I have always considered him a great player, but the Real shirt is very heavy and Hazard has sunk this year. It is clear that he will improve next season.”

With Hazard fighting for form, Karim Benzema assumed most of the goal responsibilities at the Bernabéu.

Karim Benzema’s prolific form in front of goal helped propel Real to a first La Liga title since 2017

The French striker enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, scoring 21 league goals and shooting Real for a record-breaking 34th La Liga crown.

“It has become a benchmark for Real,” added Capello when speaking about Benzema’s form.

“He assumed a responsibility that he did not have when he played with Cristiano Ronaldo, he has a nose for a goal and he has shown it.”