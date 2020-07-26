Ed Ansin, local television news pioneer and owner of Channel 7, dies

Ed Ansin — the long- owner of WHDH-TV (Channel 7) who shook up Boston television with flashy graphics and a breaking news style that has become the norm — died Sunday at his Miami home. He was 84.

Paul Magnes, executive vice president of Ch. 7′s parent company Sunbeam Television, confirmed Ansin’s death.

At an age when most people are retired, Ansin remained involved at Sunbeam, which owns Ch. 7 and Boston sister station WLVI-TV (Channel 56) and WSVN-TV (Channel 7) in Miami.

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.