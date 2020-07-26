Despite smartphone sales in China declining 17% YoY in Q2, Huawei grew 14%, capturing 46% of the market, as Apple grew 32%, becoming the fastest growing OEM (Mengmeng Zhang/Counterpoint Research)

Mengmeng Zhang / Counterpoint Research:
Despite smartphone sales in China declining 17% YoY in Q2, Huawei grew 14%, capturing 46% of the market, as Apple grew 32%, becoming the fastest growing OEM — – Huawei captured a massive 60% share of the 5G smartphone market,nbsp; — Huawei reached its highest ever share in China capturing 46% of sales volumes.
