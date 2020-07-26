Despite contract stalemate, Dalvin Cook will report to training camp

This is no small thing. Cook has demanded a contract that is considered out of whack as it relates to the current running back market. In return, the Vikings have offered him much less than the Pro Bowl back continues to demand.

However, the new collective bargaining agreement makes it hard for players to hold out. The finances dictate the need to report when required. Cook is obviously taking that to heart.

Cook’s contract situation could be a factor

Cook, 24, is set to earn a base salary of $1.33 million this season. That’s obviously much less than his true worth on the football field. The former second-round pick gained 1,654 total yards at a clip of 5.5 yards per touch while scoring 13 touchdowns for Minnesota last season.

The Florida State product is said to be demanding a deal on par with the record-breaking four-year, $64.06 million extension Christian McCaffrey inked with the Carolina Panthers during the spring. That’s obviously not going to happen.

Should the two sides fail to work out a long-term deal, Cook could potentially hit free agency next March. However, Minnesota will also boast the ability to place the franchise tag on him.

That’s also complicated by the fact that the salary cap is expected to decrease next season due to the ongoing economic downturn stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned.