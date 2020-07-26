Demi Lovato Post About Her Overdose On Second Anniversary

The 27-year-old continued, emphasizing the importance of self-love:

Things that used to keep me down for weeks or months pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me with infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word “me” to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding, but most of all, [for] giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times.