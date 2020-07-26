Demi Lovato Post About Her Overdose On Second Anniversary

“My life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.”
Demi Lovato has never shied away from talking about the tough stuff.
And yesterday, she did just that in an Instagram post marking the second anniversary of her “miracle day.”
“Today is my miracle day,” she began. “I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the [doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.”
“Only two years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible,” she went on.
The 27-year-old continued, emphasizing the importance of self-love:
Things that used to keep me down for weeks or months pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me with infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word “me” to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding, but most of all, [for] giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times.
Demi concluded her post by thanking her family, friends, and fans for “always supporting [her] and respecting [her] privacy regarding this journey.”
Her fiancé, Max Ehrich, commented on the post, calling Demi “the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel.”
“I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I’m grateful beyond words that God kept you here. I love you so much and can’t wait for our future ❤️,” he wrote.
I’m just so happy for Demi and proud of how far she’s come ❤️❤️❤️❤️!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!