Datametrex Chairman Announces Private Share Sale to Position Sophisticated High Net Worth Investor

TORONTO, July 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) announced today that Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company, has facilitated a block trade of 9.3M Common Shares (the “Shares”) to a high net worth sophisticated investor who after doing due diligence on the Company wanted to acquire a significant position.

Mr. Ryu recently exercised 7.5M options and warrants in order to facilitate the trade and not dilute his share position.

“The timing for this trade to happen was perfect, I was sitting on millions of options and warrants, many of which were soon to expire. By entering into this trade, I was able to capitalize Datametrex by exercising my warrants and options and position sophisticated high net worth investor with a significant position” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company. “Aside from keeping some funds aside for tax purposes, I was able to maintain my position and strengthen the balance sheet and shareholder base”

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com .

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: [email protected]

