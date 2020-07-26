Dash Core Group to Release Next Update, to Launch Testnet By Yearend By Cointelegraph

Dash Core Group to Release Next Update, to Launch Testnet By Yearend
The Core Group plans to release another update for its Dash platforms near the end of August, the company announced. The group recently came out with its third release for its newly defined process.
New functionalities to the Dash platform are released every six weeks so the next will launch between August 25 and September 8.
