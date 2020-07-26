Daisy the St Bernard dog turns the tables as she’s rescued from a mountain

St Bernard dogs are the legends of the mountains.

In popular culture, the huge, affable beasts, are seen scampering up steep snow-covered mountains, a barrel of brandy slung around their neck, to rescue unlucky or unwary hikers in difficulty.

So it came as somewhat of a surprise when Daisy turned the tables and looked for a little reciprocation. The four-year-old was walking with her new owners down Scafell Pike in northwest England’s Lake District.

Displaying pain in her legs the St Bernard decided she was going no further down England’s highest mountain.

That’s where the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team come in.

A sixteen-member was despatched immediately.

Carrying 55 kilos of dog down a mountain is no mean feat but after negotiating streams and farmers’ gates the team pulled it off and Daisy was back on relatively flat ground, showing marked improvement of spirit.

Well done Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team!