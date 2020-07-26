COVID co-ordination commission to become advisory board for JobMaker, says PM

Australia’s COVID Coordination Commission will be re-geared into an advisory board for the JobMaker plan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

Under the rebrand of the commission, which was initially established to help manage resources during the initial phases of the pandemic , the agency will work internally within the Federal Government.

The prime minister said the commission would provide him with advice on how to create more jobs as the nation looks to battle a recession.

“This is about ensuring that we continue to listen and get the best advice that experience drawn and expertise that there is,” Mr Morrison said.

“We are still very much in the midst of it. We are still have much in the fight of it, against this pandemic the impact it is having, but we also have a very strong plan to see us recover strongly on the other side.”

Former Fortescue Metals Group CEO Neville Power will continue in his role of chairman of the commission.

Also joining the board will be the former head of Bendigo Bank, Mike Hearst and former Transurban CFO Samantha Hogg.

Mr Power said the new advisory board would look to accelerate the number of jobs created and to preserve as many jobs as possible while still recognising coronavirus restrictions.

“Clearly, the health and safety of all Australians is the number one priority,” Mr Power said.

“In parallel with that, we will be looking at how we can create as many jobs, get as many people back into work, as possible and learn to live with the restrictions of the coronavirus, physical distancing, personal hygiene and quick response to outbreak in businesses across Australia, whether they are in hospitality or mining or infrastructure development or housing construction.”

Harsher restrictions not needed in Victoria, PM says

Mr Morrison’s address to the media came shortly before Victoria confirmed its worst day of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 532 new virus cases overnight.

When asked about the possibility of tightening restrictions in Victoria, Mr Morrison said such a move would be “premature”.

“There has been significant community transmission in Victoria. That will take some to get on top of and that is what the actions directed to addressing right at this very moment,” he said.

“I heard the premier say over the weekend that effectively mandatory masks indicated a whole other level and I would agree with him about that.”

‘A function of community transmission’

Mr Morrison also addressed concerns over the escalation of coronavirus cases in Victoria’s aged care homes.

He said the concerning situation in aged care reflected the state’s problems with community transmission.

“When you have problems in aged care, it is a function of the community transmission,” Mr Morrison said.

External photo of St. Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner, on Wednesday 22 July 2020. Photo Luis Enrique Ascui (Luis Enrique Ascui/The Age)

“All of this is incredibly important because when community transmission takes place, it is inevitable that it will find its way into the poor vulnerable parts of our community, in the aged care community is certainly one of those.”

Mr Morrison said the national stockpile of facial masks has been utilised to address the growing aged care crisis in Victoria.

“We already have put 1.5 million masks into aged care facilities and about that number a bit more are also going into aged care facilities,” Mr Morrison said.