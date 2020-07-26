Covid-19 cases surge by 11 233 as cases hit 445 433, death toll at 6 769

By
Matilda Coleman
-
8


Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

  • As of 26 July, a total of 445 433 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded. 
  • The death toll now stands at 6 769.
  • To date, 265 077 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 59.5% recovery rate.

Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa are edging closer to the 7 000 mark, after 114 new deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 6 769.

In a statement, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize also announced that, in the last hours, an additional 11 233 infections were recorded, taking the total confirmed Covid-19 cases to 445 433.

Mkhize said, of the new recorded deaths, 34 were in Limpopo, doubling the Covid-19 death toll in the province.

Western Cape reported an additional 30 deaths, Gauteng, 29, KwaZulu-Natal, 12, Eastern Cape, 7, and two additional deaths were recorded in the Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

Deaths by province

Western Cape – 2 875

Gauteng – 1 564

Eastern Cape – 1 457

KwaZulu-Natal – 614

Limpopo – 67

Free State – 63

Mpumalanga – 52

North West – 48

Northern Cape – 29

To date, 265 077 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 59.5% recovery rate.

South Africa is also nearing the half a million confirmed Covid-19 cases mark as a total of 445 433 cases have been recorded as of 26 July.

Gauteng remains the worst-affected province with 160 154 confirmed cases, which translates to 36% of the total confirmed cases in the country.

Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases

Gauteng – 160 154

Western Cape – 92 079

Eastern Cape – 73 585

KwaZulu-Natal – 64 061

North West – 17 388

Free State – 16 482

Mpumalanga – 11 008

Limpopo – 7 076

Northern Cape – 3 600

A total of 50 cases were labelled as unknown.

Testing data

To date, a total of 2 773 778 Covid-19 tests have been conducted, with 42 966 tests performed in the last hours.

Of the total tests, 57% were done in private laboratories, while 43% were done in the public sector.

