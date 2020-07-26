Covid-19 cases surge by 11 233 as cases hit 445 433, death toll at 6 769

Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa are edging closer to the 7 000 mark, after 114 new deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 6 769.

In a statement, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize also announced that, in the last hours, an additional 11 233 infections were recorded, taking the total confirmed Covid-19 cases to 445 433.

Mkhize said, of the new recorded deaths, 34 were in Limpopo, doubling the Covid-19 death toll in the province.

READ | Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 nightmare could see 9 000 ‘unavoidable’ deaths, say experts

Western Cape reported an additional 30 deaths, Gauteng, 29, KwaZulu-Natal, 12, Eastern Cape, 7, and two additional deaths were recorded in the Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

Deaths by province

Western Cape – 2 875 Gauteng – 1 564 Eastern Cape – 1 457 KwaZulu-Natal – 614 Limpopo – 67 Free State – 63 Mpumalanga – 52 North West – 48 Northern Cape – 29

To date, 265 077 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 59.5% recovery rate.

South Africa is also nearing the half a million confirmed Covid-19 cases mark as a total of 445 433 cases have been recorded as of 26 July.

READ | The SIU has been let loose on Covid-19 corruption

Gauteng remains the worst-affected province with 160 154 confirmed cases, which translates to 36% of the total confirmed cases in the country.

Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases

Gauteng – 160 154 Western Cape – 92 079 Eastern Cape – 73 585 KwaZulu-Natal – 64 061 North West – 17 388 Free State – 16 482 Mpumalanga – 11 008 Limpopo – 7 076 Northern Cape – 3 600

A total of 50 cases were labelled as unknown.

Testing data

To date, a total of 2 773 778 Covid-19 tests have been conducted, with 42 966 tests performed in the last hours.

Of the total tests, 57% were done in private laboratories, while 43% were done in the public sector.

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Higher education academic year may only end in March 2021