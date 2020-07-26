Covid-19 cases surge by 11 233 as cases hit 445 433, death toll at 6 769

Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
- As of 26 July, a total of 445 433 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.
- The death toll now stands at 6 769.
- To date, 265 077 recoveries have been recorded, translating to a 59.5% recovery rate.
Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa are edging closer to the 7 000 mark, after 114 new deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 6 769.
In a statement, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize also announced that, in the last hours, an additional 11 233 infections were recorded, taking the total confirmed Covid-19 cases to 445 433.
Mkhize said, of the new recorded deaths, 34 were in Limpopo, doubling the Covid-19 death toll in the province.
Western Cape reported an additional 30 deaths, Gauteng, 29, KwaZulu-Natal, 12, Eastern Cape, 7, and two additional deaths were recorded in the Northern Cape.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.
Deaths by province
Western Cape – 2 875
Gauteng – 1 564
Eastern Cape – 1 457
KwaZulu-Natal – 614
Limpopo – 67
Free State – 63
Mpumalanga – 52
North West – 48
Northern Cape – 29
South Africa is also nearing the half a million confirmed Covid-19 cases mark as a total of 445 433 cases have been recorded as of 26 July.
Gauteng remains the worst-affected province with 160 154 confirmed cases, which translates to 36% of the total confirmed cases in the country.
Provincial breakdown of confirmed cases
Gauteng – 160 154
Western Cape – 92 079
Eastern Cape – 73 585
KwaZulu-Natal – 64 061
North West – 17 388
Free State – 16 482
Mpumalanga – 11 008
Limpopo – 7 076
Northern Cape – 3 600
A total of 50 cases were labelled as unknown.
Testing data
To date, a total of 2 773 778 Covid-19 tests have been conducted, with 42 966 tests performed in the last hours.
Of the total tests, 57% were done in private laboratories, while 43% were done in the public sector.
