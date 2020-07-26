Coronavirus: Surrey vs. Middlesex sees fans return to sport for the first time in England | Cricket News





Spectators arrive for the friendly match between Surrey and Middlesex in the first stadium amateur test in England since the coronavirus pandemic

Spectators returning to sporting events have stepped forward with 1,000 supporters attending the Surrey friendly against Middlesex on Sunday.

The two-day match at the Kia Oval is the first time that fans can attend a live sports event in England after the coronavirus pandemic forced to ban mass gatherings and suspend all sports in March.

Spectators distance themselves socially in the Surrey-Middlesex friendly match

Spectators wearing face masks use hand sanitizer when they arrive at the game

The party is one of a series of pilot events aimed at reintroducing crowds, as the UK government outlined next steps to ease blockade restrictions last week.

The upcoming Sheffield World Snooker Championship and the Glorious Goodwood Horse Racing Festival are slated to be among other pilot events.

If this succeeds, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hopeful that there may be a broader reopening for the crowds to return from October.

The government has said that “the events have been carefully selected to represent a variety of indoor and outdoor spectator sports and environments.”

When it was announced that cricket would host the first pilot event, the England and Wales Cricket Board said it would work with the government on the security measures required for the public to return safely.

Attendance at the pilot events was subject to a number of strict conditions with tickets for Sunday’s game reserved for members of both clubs.

Careful separation of groups is established to avoid breaking the patterns of social distancing, while households are separated by two free seats to the left and to the right of them, and only each alternative row will be used.

Only a few stands will be used for the event, with the areas closest to the pavilion reserved for both sets of players.