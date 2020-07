Kluber threw just 18 pitches before he was removed, walking one and striking out one while allowing no hits.

Nobody ever wants to hear about a pitcher having issues with his throwing shoulder, so hopefully this is nothing serious. Kluber was a marquee offseason acquisition by the Rangers, who had hoped the 34-year-old two-time Cy Young winner could anchor the team’s rotation. He made just seven starts last season due to a fractured arm he suffered when he was struck by a line drive.