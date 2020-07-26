Concerns rise over Victoria’s aged care residents; Fresh warning for growing Sydney cluster outbreaks; Clive Palmer set to challenge WA border closure in court

There is growing concern about Victoria’s aged care homes currently at the centre of the state’s growing coronavirus outbreak crisis.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced yesterday that seven men and three women died overnight after contracting COVID-19 in the state, including a man in his 40s. Seven of those deaths are linked to aged care facilities.

It also comes after a Melbourne man described to how his elderly father was fighting for life in hospital while battling COVID-19, only for his aged care home to allegedly mistakenly say he was in the facility resting.

“I then told her that my dad was in hospital and what she was telling me was inaccurate and old, and things had changed significantly and my dad was fighting for his life,” Nicholas Barboussas told .His anger grew when he discovered the Fawkner facility’s communications team was operating out of South Australia, 730km away.