Clint Eastwood Denied Restraining Order by Judge as He Seeks Damages Over ‘Online Scam’

WENN

The actor/filmmaker has been denied restraining order as he is suing a cannabis company for allegedly misusing his name and image to promote their products.

–

Clint Eastwood has lost the first round of his defamation battle against a group of companies allegedly using his name and image to promote CBD products.

The movie icon filed suit against bosses at Sera Labs Inc., Greendios and For Our Vets LLC, claiming they are all in on an “online scam” that promotes cannabis products as Eastwood’s own line.

His lawyers claim the defendants are, therefore, out to “illegally profit from their misuse of Mr. Eastwood’s name, likeness, and false association with their products,” according to the suit, filed on Wednesday (22Jul20).

“For more than 60 years, Clint Eastwood has been one of the most famous actors, producers, and directors in the world,” the suit continues. “Mr. Eastwood is fiercely protective of his name and image, and has rarely licensed either for the promotion of products outside of the movies he acted in or directed.”

The heads of the companies mentioned in the “Dirty Harry” star’s suit have yet to respond, prompting the judge overseeing the case to shoot down a requested temporary restraining order.

“Plaintiff’s application is therefore DENIED to the extent it seeks relief before Defendants are given an opportunity to be heard,” the District Court judge wrote. “Accordingly, Plaintiff is hereby ordered to meet and confer with Defendants and propose a briefing schedule concerning Defendants’ opposition to the TRO and Plaintiff’s reply. After the briefing has been completed, the Court will schedule a hearing if necessary.”

Clint is seeking “an award of actual and compensatory damages in the millions of dollars” and more in profits, according to .