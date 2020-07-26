Clément Beaune named junior minister for European affairs: Elysée By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7


PARIS () – French President Emmanuel Macron named Clément Beaune as his government’s new junior minister for European affairs, replacing Amélie de Montchalin, the Elysée Palace said on Sunday.

As Macron’s Europe advisor, Beaune, 37, a self-confessed anglophile, has been an influential voice in shaping the president’s European policy, from Brexit negotiations to euro zone reform.

A graduate of France’s elite ENA school of administration, he has never held public office but knows the inner workings of government well after a stint as budget advisor to former Socialist prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, before joining Macron’s staff at the economy ministry.

