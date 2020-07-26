Chrissy Teigen Apologizes After Initially Dismissing Criticisms Over Megan Thee Stallion Joke

WENN

The celebrity cookbook author apologizes after initially calling people ‘annoying’ when she’s criticized for making a joke about Megan following shooting incident.

–

Chrissy Teigen has apologised after making a joke about rapper Megan Thee Stallion as she recovers from gunshot wounds.

The “Bring the Funny” host made the hitmaker the subject of a quip online, as she joined a viral wordplay trend on Twitter, writing, “I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.”

People have been doing a play on words ever since Nell Scovell tweeted, “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills.”

However, the star was quick to cover her back, and followed up by saying, “Before u start, I love her,” and later said, “I’ll delete because you guys are sooooo f**king annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools.”

Despite making her account private, Chrissy returned to the site on Saturday (25Jul20) to apologise for her words, writing, “I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and s**tty and pointless as the joke was.”

“Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all,” she continued. “You’ll say someone else wrote this or that I don’t mean it and that’s always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I’ll take it.”

Megan was hospitalised after police found her in a car with Tory Lanez following a party incident in Hollywood earlier this month (Jul20), with TMZ sources revealing the “Hot Girl Summer” star underwent surgery on her foot.

Hospital records confirmed the star suffered a “gunshot injury.”