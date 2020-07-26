Chris Brown Responds to Online Debate Regarding Who’d Win in ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against Usher

WENN

Chris Brown and Usher found themselves trending on Twitter on Sunday, July 26. Fans took to the blue bird app to voice their opinion on who would win if the two R&B stars were going against each other in a “Verzuz” battle.

Some fans were confident that Breezy would easily edge out Usher with one fan writing, “There is a reason why chris brown was asked to do a tribute for [Michael Jackson] TWICE and not usher.” Another fan tweeted alongside a clip of Chris performing, “since chris brown is living in y’all heads rent free again, let’s bring back this iconic tribute. pay respect when respect is due.”

“Chris Brown said he will never do a vs battle because he’s only in competition with himself. So there goes the answer to that,” one user said, referring to Chris’ Instagram post in which he said, “Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself….”

Meanwhile, some others thought Usher would definitely win the battle. “Why do people think Usher would lose in a battle against Chris Brown??? I don’t get it,” said someone. “Usher WASHES Chris Brown in a Versus. S*****t he might beat him with just the Confession album alone,” a confident fan added.

“Waymint… THEE Usher Raymond that told us ‘Confession’ and to ‘Let it burn?’ ‘Seven o’clock in drop top cruising the streets’ Usher? Tell them chirren to go to bed! Ain’t nan way!” another fan chimed in.

In response to the debate, Breezy took to Instagram to seemingly insinuate that he believed he would win the possible battle but that didn’t mean he’s interested to do one. “What we not gone do is CAP,” the “No Guidance” singer wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

In a separate post, he added, “I could do a vs off features alone… So I’ll humbly decline… I’m busy doing nothing.”