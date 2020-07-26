Check out the most amazing celeb transformations of the week

Two Bravo reality stars enter a plastic surgeon’s office …

While that sounds like prepping for an auction (or, you know, just the average scene on a Real Housewives show, TBH), it’s actually part of this week’s recap of the most shocking celebrity transformations. The Real Housewives of New York City fan favorite Sonja Morgan revealed that he was under the knife months ago, while the daughter of a New Jersey Royal Housewives Star opened up about her decision to have nose surgery.

In addition, two singers changed their appearance by dyeing their hair, Cassie shared her inspiring postpartum wellness journey, and Princess beatriz She completely transformed one of her grandmother’s dresses for her wedding.