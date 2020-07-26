Cape Town man on ventilator, woman suffers ‘excruciating’ burns after petrol bomb attack

A Cape Town man is on a ventilator in intensive care while a woman is suffering from “excruciating” burns after being petrol bombed by protesters near Cape Town’s N2 highway.

The pair were seriously injured during an ambush in Mfuleni on Tuesday in one of numerous violent protests which unfolded in Cape Town last week.

A crowd surrounded and attacked their vehicle.

The man is in the intensive care unit at Tygerberg Hospital following the petrol bomb attack.

The two, who have asked not to be named in fear of their safety, are colleagues.

The vehicle had been driven by the woman’s husband, who escaped uninjured.

After their ordeal, the woman’s employer told she had sustained wounds to her thighs, head as well as her hand, which “basically… has no skin”.

Miracle

“The fact that they didn’t all die, is a miracle,” she said. “The petrol bomb exploded in the vehicle [a transit van] and [the man] jumped out of the window to try and get out. Glass pieces, fire, smoke everywhere.”