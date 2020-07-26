Burnley 1 – 2 Brighton

Brighton produced a solid 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday to set a new club-record points haul in the Premier League.

The game started with a sluggish tempo and disjointed possession as Burnley looked to maintain their solid defensive line and help goalkeeper Nick Pope win his 16th clean sheet of the campaign to claim the Golden Glove.

But that game plan was ripped up with 20 minutes on the clock when Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma made amends for a poor touch by reclaiming possession and firing his side into the lead with power and precision from range.

The Seagulls maintained a superior share of the ball but were punished five minutes before the break after left-back Eric Pieters clipped a delicious long pass over Lewis Dunk for Chris Wood to take one touch and level the scores.

Brighton burst from the blocks in the second half and Neal Maupay threaded a ball for the energetic Aaron Connolly, who beat Kevin Long in the race and found the perfect angle past Pope to secure the win, a 15th-place finish and a club-record season total of 41 points.

Sean Dyche’s men will feel aggrieved after Jay Rodriguez had a second equaliser chalked off by VAR – with Johann Gudmundsson adjudged to have interfered with Brighton stopper Mat Ryan. However, the hosts still finish the season in tenth with a joint club-record of 54 points on the board.

More to follow…