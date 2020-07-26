Bundle the Nest Hello video doorbell and the Nest Hub Max smart display for $349 total

Head on over to BuyDig and get the Google Nest Hello smart video doorbell bundled with the Google Nest Hub Max smart display on sale for $349 total when you use the code ZWE28 during checkout. BuyDig is already the place to go for the best Google bundles. For example, this bundle without the code is $383, and that’s decent savings if you consider the Nest Hello is $230 by itself and so is the Nest Hub Max. You’re already getting close to $80 off the price, and the code just adds another chunk of savings to that.

That’s not even the only bundle you can save on at BuyDig right now. If you don’t really need a video doorbell, but you would like some more smart speakers, you can get the Nest Hub Max with a regular Nest Hub display for $229 using the same code above. That’s essentially the Nest Hub for free given the regular cost of the Nest Hub Max.

Better Together Google Nest Hello smart video doorbell and Nest Hub Max with Google Assistant

BuyDig already gives you good savings when bundling these two items, but today you can save even more with the code. The display gives you 1200p resolutions you can use to see who’s at the door, even at night. Communicate with 2-way audio. $349.00 $460.00 $111 off

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell is a smart purchase for any homeowner. This video doorbell connects to your Wi-Fi network at home so you can view its live video feed using the Nest app on your smartphone or tablet from anywhere in the world. The app will send you alerts and let you speak with visitors at your door, and its motion and sound alerts can even notify you if someone’s arrived before they ring your doorbell.

It’s equipped with 850nm infrared LEDs for clear night vision, and there’s also a feature that lets you respond to visitors with pre-recorded messages if you’re too busy to answer yourself. A mounting kit is included, but the doorbell does require that you already have a wired doorbell installed at home to switch out. We gave it a perfect 5-star rating if you’d like to take a look at an in-depth review.

You can also read our review of the Nest Hub Max. The smart display works great with the video doorbell by giving you a way to view what your Nest Hello is looking at. And it can do it in 1200p resolution at 30 fps. Plus, thanks to the video doorbell’s 2-way audio, you can communicate through your Nest Hub Max to whomever is at the door.