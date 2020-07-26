BTC.top Launches ‘Joint Mining’ Platform, Pitching It as a Cloud Mining Killer By Cointelegraph

BTC.top Launches ‘Joint Mining’ Platform, Pitching It as a Cloud Mining Killer
China-based mining pool Btc.top wants to upgrade the concept of cloud mining, which allows users to mine crypto remotely by buying a certain amount of hash power from a third-party, with what it calls “joint mining.”
Announced on July 25, the company’s new “joint mining” subsidiary B.top aims to reduce the risks associated with “popular cloud mining products” by offering more flexibility.
