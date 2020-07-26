Broncos Payne Haas defends Brodie Croft over Chris Walker social media comments

Brisbane prop Payne Haas has leapt to the defence of his playmaker Brodie Croft after former Broncos winger Chris Walker criticised the halfback on social media.

After the Broncos were thrashed by the Storm on Friday night, Walker took to Instagram to post a photo of Croft laughing with his former Melbourne teammates.

The Instagram post also included a photo of the halfback in tears when he was left shattered when the Broncos lost to the Warriors earlier in the season.

Walker’s Instagram post was clearly an attack on Croft’s integrity when he included emojis of a crocodile and the crying emoji.

Angered by the social media post, Haas responded in the comment section and took aim at Walker for coming across as a “troll.”

“You know what a troll is, look that up champ,” Haas wrote. “Don’t be coming at my mates thought you would know better.”

Brodie Croft, Payne Haas (Getty)

Walker replied: “Bud, if he was your mate, he’d be going deep into the D line for ya, I’ve encountered a few trolls in my day, the thing is about TROLLS is they have never played NRL.”

Haas hit back: “Why you coming at him and making up a s–t post, you look like a twelve-year-old you 9 ball. Message him instead if you’ve got a problem, you kid.”

Payne Haas on Instagram (Instagram)

Walker responded again: “bra, if your (sic) OK with him acting like that after a lose (sic) maybe you should have a look at the culture, have a think about it and get back to me.”

“Big fella, if your asking what my post is all about.. this is the definition of crocodile tears… I’ll send you a dictionary look it up.”