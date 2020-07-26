Broncos director Darren Lockyer admits poor form played a part in David Fifita’s defection to Titans

Brisbane Broncos director Darren Lockyer has admitted that the club’s faltering form on the pitch played a part in David Fifita’s decision to join the Gold Coast Titans.

After a protracted tug of war between the two Queensland rivals for the services of the 20-year-old, the Titans secured their man on a three-year deal on Saturday.

Fifita’s impending departure from the club comes as the Broncos have been smashed on the park in recent weeks, outscored by an aggregate of 94-8 in its last two matches.

When questioned by league great Phil Gould on the talented back-rower’s decision, Lockyer said the lack of an “enjoyment factor” at the club contributed to the call.

“When everyone’s struggling in the place and you’re not winning football games, there’s no enjoyment factor there and then what happens is people start making excuses around the place,” he said on Nine’s NRL pre-game coverage.

David Fifita finally settled on his decision to join the Titans after a protracted contract saga (Getty)

“When you’re losing it’s not fun and I’m sure that would have played its part.

“There was a lot of different things at play. There were management issues, there was family, you had three or four people from the Titans talking to David and probably the same from the Broncos and at one time Souths were in there.

“I guess from David’s perspective he just wanted to take time so that this decision he makes is the right one.”

Lockyer admitted that the club did not anticipate losing Fifita when it began contract negotiations 12 months ago.

“12 months ago when we started negotiating with him it didn’t feel like he would be inclined to leave the club,” he said.

Darren Lockyer said that the Broncos’ on-field lack of form contributed to Fifita’s departure from the club (Getty)

“But then he started to think differently and then along the path he decided to change his mind.

“We did all we could. We’ve been talking to David for the last 12 months. We had to be responsible with the offer we were making in regards to our salary cap and we gave the best offer we could.

“We were comfortable with where we were and unfortunately we lost him.”

While the Titans have been buoyed by the acquisition of Fifita, Gould had doubts over whether it would prove to be a fruitful deal for both the club and player.

“The Gold Coast Titans obviously see it as a coup,” he said.

Justin Holbrook will have a major weapon on his hands with Fifita next season and beyond (Getty)

“From David Fifita’s perspective, I don’t know whether it’s a great career move, but it’s very hard for anyone to knock back that sort of money.

“I think the money is irresponsible. I’ve quite often said that the money in the market is set by the desperate clubs and obviously the Titans are desperate for a marquee player.

“If it improves their membership, commercial operations and crowds they get in attendance, I suppose they’ll say the money is justified, but from the game’s perspective he’s not worth that amount of money at this stage of his career, in fact I don’t think any back-rower is.”

Lockyer and Gould’s comments come after Broncos legend Gorden Tallis revealed his role in pushing Fifita to join the Titans.

Fifita is mobbed by teammates after scoring a try during the 2019 NRL season (Getty)

“The first time I rang him was Thursday,” Tallis told Triple M. “I spoke to his mother Gwen at length about the Titans and why I joined them.

“I saw an article on David about playing for his mother and I spoke about the reasons why I played rugby league and I see a lot of myself in David. We had a chat and it was never about the money, it was a family decision.

“I just spoke to them about why I joined the club. there’s only one thing I promised him – he asked me are you on the coaching staff?

“I said well if you want me to be I will, I will help you through your career with anything that you want to do.

“That’s the commitment I’ve given him. He is a very loyal kid and the Broncos are fantastic, they don’t usually lose kids they don’t want to.”