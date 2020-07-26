Blockchain-Based Smart City Project LImestone Plans for Token Listing By Cointelegraph

Blockchain-Based Smart City Project LImestone Plans for Token Listing
Limestone Network, a Singapore-based blockchain project for building smart cities, has announced on July 23 it will list its native token-LIMEX on Bitrue crypto exchange for trading.
According to the report, LIMEX will integrate an entire smart city’s applications such as property management, retail malls, payments, financial services, transportation, parking, F,amp;B and entertainment, to create an intelligent urban ecosystem.
