Black Lives Matter protest blocked by Supreme Court

understand they plan to appeal the decision, which was handed down today.
It was hoped at least 500 people would take part in the walk from Town Hall to Parliament House.
Organisers have indicated they now want to hold the protest in the Domain.
Barrister for the police Michael Spartalis argued all the evidence supported a prohibition on the gathering on public health grounds.
During three hours of deliberations on Thursday there was no mention of the dangers of coronavirus, and instead the focus was on what the police commissioner told Ben Fordham in an early morning 2GB radio interview.
Mick Fuller said this week the reason for the outbreak in Victoria was due to people travelling from public housing blocks to a Black Lives Matter rally in June.
Lawyers for the protesters argued the court should throw out the bid to stop the rally, claiming Mr Fuller “thwarted” the process when he told Fordham he had instructed officers to challenge the rally before the organisers presented their COVID-Safe plan.
The organiser’s barrister Felicity Graham told the court he should “stay off the airwaves… before the statutory processes are fulfilled”.
Police are arguing the rally is too great a risk to public health given the current outbreak.
On Thursday, Mr Dunngay’s family vowed to push ahead with the rally regardless of the supreme court ruling.
“We’re going to continue demanding justice for David Dungay Junior,” his nephew Paul Silva said.
“The whole world has seen the footage of him being held down and begging for his life.”
He was held down by prison officers and said “I can’t breathe” before he died.
Earlier this year a Black Lives Matter protest went ahead after a NSW Supreme Court finding was overturned at the last minute.