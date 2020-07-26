Black Feminist Singer Janelle Monae Gets Called Out For Being A Hypocrite!!

Soul singer Janelle Monae made Twitter feminists happy last week, when she called out rappers for using misogynist lyrics in their music.

But now, a week later, those same Twitter feminists are blasting Janelle for being a hypocrite, MTO News has learned.

What happened? Snoop Dogg happened.

Snoop hosted a Versus battle, and when his most graphic song, ‘B*tches Ain’t Sh*t” came on – Janelle jumped into the comments praising the Cali rapper.

