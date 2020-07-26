Black Feminist Singer Janelle Monae Gets Called Out For Being A Hypocrite!!

Soul singer Janelle Monae made Twitter feminists happy last week, when she called out rappers for using misogynist lyrics in their music.

But now, a week later, those same Twitter feminists are blasting Janelle for being a hypocrite, MTO News has learned.

What happened? Snoop Dogg happened.

Snoop hosted a Versus battle, and when his most graphic song, ‘B*tches Ain’t Sh*t” came on – Janelle jumped into the comments praising the Cali rapper.

On Twitter a few weeks ago, Janelle tweeted, “I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating,” And she had plenty more to say.

“Misogny [sic] has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create [it], y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT.”

Monae also talked about being triggered and gas lit by the music she listens to and how she’s ready to move on from it, even adding that her and “her girls” still dance to the music despite the lyrics.

Does she look like a hypocrite now?