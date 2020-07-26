Biz Markie Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized For Several Weeks Due To A Diabetes-Related Illness

#Roommates, we are keeping the legendary Biz Markie lifted in prayer during this time.

According to TMZ, the rep for the legendary rapper/beatboxer revealed that he has been in a Maryland-area hospital for weeks for a serious illness. The rep went on to say the trigger for his time in the hospital is because he suffers from Type II Diabetes. At the moment his condition is unknown, nonetheless, the site claims that it appears to be serious.

A rep said to TMZ, “He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome.”

Back in 2014, he talked to ABC News and revealed that his diagnosis contributed to going through a major weight loss.

At the time he said, “I wanted to live. Since I have to be a diabetic, if I didn’t make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse. I’m trying to get off [the Diabetes meds]. The way you gotta do it is lose the weight. I’m off half my meds, I just got to get off the rest.”

Biz Markie is a hip-hip pioneer that rose to stardom during the 1980s. However, one of his classic records that became an instant hit is 1989’s “Just A Friend.” Aside from his lyricism, Biz Markie is also known as one of hip-hop’s greatest beatboxers.

We are keeping Biz Markie lifted in prayer and wishing him a speedy recovery.

