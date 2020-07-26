BioWare is still working on the next Dragon Age while working from home

If for some reason you were concerned that work on the next Dragon Age game had stopped due to the ongoing pandemic, you don’t need to worry anymore. Mark Darrah, Exectutive Producer recently shared on Twitter that work was continuing, though he also noted that it’s slowed down due to work from home.
I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn’t been a lot of that lately…
Let me just run down some things I an say:
1. We are working on the next Dragon Age
2. Yes we are working from home
3. Working from home is harder
4. We are making progress
— Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) July 22, 2020
The last Dragon Age game released was Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014, with several story DLC packs released throughout 2015. A teaser for a new Dragon Age game was shown at the 2018 Game Awards. No name was given, just #TheDreadWolfRises.
For a look at perhaps a single new image that’s possibly from the next Dragon Age game, check out the ending of the EA Play Live 2020 showcase:
In addition to working on this new fantasy role-playing game, BioWare is attempting to revamp Anthem and is reportedly working on a next-generation Mass Effect game. We’ll be sure to provide more updates when we learn more about each of these projects.