Best Samsung Gear Fit 2 Bands in 2020

Best

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Bands

Android Central

2020

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is a fine fitness band and if you prefer to wear yours 24/7, it’s helpful to have a couple of extra band options to match your style. This particular model has been on the market for a few years now, so there are dozens of choices out there when it comes to replacement bands. Wherever you plan to wear your Gear Fit 2, we’ve got a band for you.



Staff pick

If you want options, you’ve got ’em with OenFoto bands. There are over a dozen colors to choose from! More importantly, they’re made of premium silicone that’s waterproof, anti-sweat, and non-toxic. The soft material is also easy to clean and you’ll never have to think twice about fading or skin irritation. $9 at Amazon This sporty silicone band comes in 15 two-tone color choices, including an eye-catching black and blue. The high-quality material is durable and snug on your wrist. The unique design features precise air holes for maximum breathability during your workouts. You won’t find a band more comfortable than this! $11 at Amazon NotoCity offers a broad range of vibrant color options that are made of soft, environmentally-friendly silicone material. Even the metal parts are made of hypoallergenic nickel stainless steel so your wrist will never feel irritated. The design features textured parallel lines that stand out from other options out there. $10 at Amazon This is one of two styles of metal bands for the Gear Fit 2 by Maxjoy. This particular style stands out because of the easily removable links and superior durability. The high-tech surface finish and premium stainless steel also make them extra strong. They’re slightly more expensive than silicone, but they’re sleeker too. $18 at Amazon Looking for a band that is resistant to water and sweat? You’ll have met your match with this silicone option from popotrading. It’s comfortable to wear and comes with a clever locking design that keeps it secure on your wrist all day long. It’s available in eight different color schemes so you can find one that matches your style. $11 at Amazon These anti-impact and environmentally-friendly silicone bands are bulky and durable like Moretek bands, but they come in more colorful styles. Whether you want tie-dye, camouflage, or flowers, Veczom has tons of options for you to choose from. The material is also UV-resistant, anti-bacterial, and anti-allergy. $11 at Amazon If you want a certain level of sturdiness but you’re hoping to maintain your classy image, this OenFoto band was made for you. The premium leather material is flexible but durable on the wrist, and the traditional buckle design is ideal for simple and quick adjustments. Choose your size and color preference. $17 at Amazon Prefer something that’s going to feel ultra-soft on your skin and stay in place during your activities? You’ll be happy with this premium canvas nylon woven band from ViCRiOR. The lightweight material is soft but strong, so it’s ideal for daily wear. It also comes with an elegant stainless steel buckle that secures tightly on the wrist. $14 at Amazon

How do you accessorize your Gear Fit 2?

We love the OenFoto silicone band for the endless color choices but, better than that, it’s built to handle whatever you throw at it thanks to it being anti-sweat, waterproof, and non-toxic. As you can see, this is going to be the best pick for highly active individuals who need a band that can keep up.

On the other hand, maybe you need a more durable option like the Wonlex silicone band. It comes in an array of color options and has a breathable design that always feels comfortable. If you go hard with your workouts, you’ll want a sturdy band like this one. Perhaps you want something more gentle on the wrist that’ll still stay secure? Go with the ViCRiOR canvas nylon woven band instead.

Whatever band you pick, your first order of business is to make sure its a band that fits your Gear Fit 2 — and your wrist. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to choose a style that speaks to both your sense of technology and fashion. Whether you’re a fan of silicone, stainless steel, leather, or nylon, there’s a band out there for everyone.