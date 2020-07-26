Aviation Database Struck By Unknown Ransomware Gang By Cointelegraph

Aviation Database Struck By Unknown Ransomware Gang
Smartwatch maker and data-syncing service provider, Garmin (NASDAQ:), was the subject of a ransomware attack that took down several of its services on July 23, which managed to encrypt its internal network.
According to a series of tweets published by the company, the Garmin Connect website and mobile app were affected by the hackers, plus the call centers and every customer support resources like replying emails, online chats, and handling calls.
