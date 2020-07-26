Australia’s regulator sues Google over personal data use By

© . FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken
() – Australia’s competition regulator has launched court proceedings against Alphabet (NASDAQ:)’s Google for allegedly not telling consumers about the expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising.
The case by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said Google did not explicitly get consent nor properly inform consumers about a 2016 move to combine personal information in Google accounts with activities on non-Google websites that use its technology.
