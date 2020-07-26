Audit finds six election boards in MI, MO, ME, NH using a buggy version of email software Exim, which the NSA says has been targeted in attacks by Russia's GRU (Robert McMillan/Wall Street Journal)

Robert McMillan / Wall Street Journal:

Audit finds six election boards in MI, MO, ME, NH using a buggy version of email software Exim, which the NSA says has been targeted in attacks by Russia’s GRU  —  Six jurisdictions used software that Russian spies have targeted in cyberattacks,nbsp; —  Many of the thousands of county …

