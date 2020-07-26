Atlanta Housewives Kandi Buys Daughter Nosejob As H.S. Graduation Gift!!

Kandi Burress from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is being accused of getting her teenage daughter Riley a nose job, as a High School graduation gift, MTO News has learned.

Kandi posted a picture of Riley receiving her high school diploma, on her IG page. And fans quickly noticed that Riley’s nose looked much different.

The beautiful reality star’s fans believe that her mom paid for the surgical alteration.

Here are some side-by-side pictures:

According to MebMD, teens should not have a nose job until the nose has reached its adult size. This normally happens at about age 15 or 16 for girls.

The site adds, “Many plastic surgeons take a lot of time to talk with teens before doing surgery. They want to make sure the teen is mature enough to handle it, is doing it for the correct reasons, and has realistic expectations about the results.”

Riley is 17 years old, and turns 18 next month. She’s grown enough to make her own decisions. And her mom is wealthy enough to finance those decisions.