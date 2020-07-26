Atlanta Housewives Kandi Buys Daughter Nosejob As H.S. Graduation Gift!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19

Kandi Burress from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is being accused of getting her teenage daughter Riley a nose job, as a High School graduation gift, MTO News has learned.

Kandi posted a picture of Riley receiving her high school diploma, on her IG page. And fans quickly noticed that Riley’s nose looked much different.

