Apple targeted in multi-state probe led by Texas AG alleging deceptive trade practices

Apple is under investigation that may lead to another lawsuit, this time from the Texas Attorney General who is leading a multi-state probe. The investigation is looking into Apple over the possible use of deceptive trade practices that may have broken consumer protection laws.

Reported by Axios, details are unclear at this time exactly how the Texas AG and the multi-state investigators believe Apple may have broken consumer protection laws regarding “deceptive trade practices” but the probe may lead to the latest lawsuit against Apple.

The Texas attorney general may sue Apple for violating the state’s deceptive trade practices law in connection with a multi-state investigation, according to the document, obtained by the Tech Transparency Project through a public records request and shared with Axios Thursday.

Both Ken Paxton, the Texas AG and Apple declined to comment on the matter to Axios.

Apple’s lawsuits are starting to pile up. Just yesterday another antitrust suit against Apple was filed in Italy. That comes in addition to two recent ones in Europe, and others from Congress, the Department of Justice, France, Japan, South Korea, and Russia.

As part of the investigation into big tech companies by Congress, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is set to testify before the US House of Judiciary Committee on Monday, July 27. For Apple, the questioning will center around its App Store and in-app purchase practices.

Notably, just ahead of the hearing, Apple this week defended its 30% cut of App Store purchases with a new market study.

