Apple releases latest public beta of iOS 14 with new Clock widgets and more

Apple will release third public betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to testers today. This comes after yesterday’s release of iOS 14 beta 3 to developers, bringing changes such as new Clock widgets and more.

Apple started public beta testing of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 two weeks ago. Going forward, we generally expect new versions to be released every two weeks.

The second iOS 14 public beta likely includes the same changes introduced in the third developer beta. This means you’ll get access to new widgets for the Clock app, the ability to share Apple Music content to Snapchat, as well as a colorful new icon for the Music app.

A storage bug that was previously in iOS 14 beta 1 and 2 has also been resolved in this week’s updates. This caused major issues for some iPhone users who were seeing an exorbitant amount of “Other” storage in the Settings app.

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 14 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Apple warns about running the iOS 14 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

iOS 14 brings a variety of new features and capabilities to iPhone users, such as support for widgets on the home screen, picture-in-picture, App Library, and much more. Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on ’s coverage below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: