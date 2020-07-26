Apple Music vs Spotify on iOS 14: Which app is the best?

I’ve been paying for Apple Music since the day it launched in 2015. We’ve had a family plan from almost day one as well. Music streaming services are among the best values for what they offer. Despite being an Apple Music customer, there have long been aspects of Spotify that I preferred over Apple Music. Apple Music on iOS 14 brings over the best of what Spotify offers my opinion, making it the ultimate music streaming service. If you are looking for information on Apple Music vs Spotify on iOS 14, read on to see what’s new.

Listen Now tab

In iOS 14, Apple Music renames the For You tab to Listen Now. The Listen Now tab is the default loading screen over the Library in previous versions of iOS. What I appreciate about the Listen Now tab is how it quickly helps me find something to listen to (my station, recently played, one of my Made For You playlists), New Releases, and Replay playlists, etc. Apple’s library management is much better than Spotify, but using it as the launch screen was always frustrating. I felt like I’d always end up on things I recently added to my Library vs. exploring new music. By making Listen Now the first tab, it’s putting it front and center while retaining the excellent library management.

Apple Music in iOS 14 on left, Spotify on right

Spotify’s launch screen is very similar to what Apple has done in iOS 14, and that is a good thing. Spotify’s Home tab is an excellent way to jump into something new, a Made for you playlist, or a popular playlist.

Search tab

The redesigned search screen in iOS 14 is updated to help you find new content. Instead of just being a blank screen with a search box, it also allows you to browse categories. I found one of my favorite new playlists from this screen as I didn’t realize that Apple has a Classic Rock section.

I also appreciate the “Summertime Sounds” section receiving a prominent location as I have enjoyed the curated playlists. I imagine this section will be replaced during Christmas with Apple’s holiday collection of playlists, etc.

Putting the browse categories in the search tab keeps them from being buried under the Browse tab. The browse tab now becomes about exposing you to new playlists, new releases, etc. instead of being a funnel to the specific categories.

Apple Music in iOS 14 vs Spotify

I’ve long believed that Apple Music was the better music playing app, but Spotify did a better job of helping you find something to listen to when launching it. With iOS 14, Apple brings the best from Spotify and combines it with the best library management and iCloud Music Library.

For more on iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur, be sure to follow on YouTube.

