Antoni Porowski Haircut Photo

By
Bradley Lamb
14

Updated 8 minutes ago. Posted 8 minutes ago

It’s safe to say this year has been a whirlwind, so whenever we get nice things, we deserve to celebrate.

And baby, let me tell you: Queer Eye‘s resident chef Antoni Porowski just gave us a lot to celebrate.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On Sunday, the 36-year-old revealed his new buzzed haircut, something many have attempted — and failed — during quarantine, and I couldn’t be happier with the results.

I mean, the amount of flavor that the photo has.

First of all, let’s discuss how good he looks with or without his luscious locks. Get you a man that can do both.

But, truthfully, even with the new cut, it’s the arms for me. Those guns should come with a license to carry.


Antoni / Via instagram.com

Srsly, if there was ever an advertisement for how to make wearing a mask look sexy, this is it!!!

And let’s not even talk about the size of his hands…because I’m already sweating.

Me, realizing I’ll never be lucky enough to call Antoni my boyfriend:

Anyway, as expected, people are very excited about Antoni’s new lewk:

But if you know, you know:

Even his Queer Eye costars Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness couldn’t help but fall for the thirst trap, because yes, that’s exactly what it is:

This person summarized his post-quarantine look perfectly:

Like I said before, so much to celebrate 😍🥳🥂!

