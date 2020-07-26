Antoni Porowski Haircut Photo

It’s safe to say this year has been a whirlwind, so whenever we get nice things, we deserve to celebrate.
And baby, let me tell you: Queer Eye‘s resident chef Antoni Porowski just gave us a lot to celebrate.
On Sunday, the 36-year-old revealed his new buzzed haircut, something many have attempted — and failed — during quarantine, and I couldn’t be happier with the results.
I mean, the amount of flavor that the photo has.
First of all, let’s discuss how good he looks with or without his luscious locks. Get you a man that can do both.
But, truthfully, even with the new cut, it’s the arms for me. Those guns should come with a license to carry.
And let’s not even talk about the size of his hands…because I’m already sweating.
Me, realizing I’ll never be lucky enough to call Antoni my boyfriend:
Anyway, as expected, people are very excited about Antoni’s new lewk:
But if you know, you know:
Even his Queer Eye costars Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness couldn’t help but fall for the thirst trap, because yes, that’s exactly what it is:
This person summarized his post-quarantine look perfectly:
Like I said before, so much to celebrate 😍🥳🥂!
