Anti-Semitism Whistleblowers May Suspend Legal Actions If Expel Former Leader Jeremy Corbyn

Removing Jeremy Corbyn from Job could save the party from legal action over a leaked anti-Semitism report that would bankrupt him.

Some former party officials who are now ready to participate in multi-million dollar lawsuits against Labor say they will abandon their claims if the former leader is expelled from the party.

But the extraordinary ultimatum will enrage Corbyn’s supporters, who have already been furious that Labor under new leader Sir Keir Starmer apologized last week to anti-Semitism whistleblowers and agreed to pay them damages in a separate case.

It comes amid left-wing anger at Sir Keir’s “failure” to cut conservative leadership in the polls despite Boris Johnson’s “abject handling” of the coronavirus crisis.

The Mail on Sunday revealed in April that Labor could face a legal bill of between £ 3 million and £ 8 million for the leak of an internal party report on handling allegations of anti-Semitism during Corbyn’s leadership.

More than 30 people whose identities were exposed by the leak or who faced “unfounded” allegations in the report were considering legal action against the party.

As the newspaper reported last week, that now includes former party secretary general Lord McNicol.

Loyalists to Corbyn have claimed that the leaked document exposed how ‘blairitas’ at party headquarters had worked against him, while moderates say the report was designed to blame ‘shameful’ handling of complaints by anti-semitism under the old leadership.

But last night, sources close to some of the party’s former employees confirmed that they would abandon legal action if Corbyn was expelled from the party.

It came amid warnings that more legal payments could seriously jeopardize the party’s finances as more cases are filed against anti-Semitism.

Some former party officials now ready to participate in multi-million dollar lawsuits against Labor say they will drop their claims if the former (left) leader is expelled from the party. Keir Starmer (right) has promised zero tolerance for anti-Semitism

Former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair praised Corbyn’s successor Sir Keir for reconnecting the party with voters who left him under left-wing leadership

The Observer reported that officials are prepared for a new round of claims to be filed this week.

A well-positioned source said some would still take action on “fully justifiable claims” due to the damage they had suffered.

But others would back down and limit eventual Labor payments if the former leader were expelled.

The source said: ‘Labor says they have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism. Zero tolerance means that there are no Corbyn or Corbynists. It is Keir’s choice: zero tolerance or zero money.

Corbyn angered the new leadership by criticizing last week’s decision to apologize and pay damages to party whistleblowers who participated in the BBC Outlook “Is the Job Anti-Semitic?” documentary from last year, but which was ridiculed by a Labor spokesman at the as “disgruntled former officials.”

He now faces possible legal action by John Ware of Panorama for defaming him last week. Corbyn’s supporters have raised £ 250,000 to pay for his legal defense, but have been accused of posting anti-Semitic messages online. The Go Fund Me page yesterday seemed to have removed all comments.

Labor declined to comment on the request by Mr. Corbyn’s expulsion party staff.

But Corbyn supporter Jon Trickett said: “It is a ridiculous lawsuit.”

Leftists say Sir Keir should stop celebrating his high personal ratings and stop fighting inside the party, and instead focus on reducing conservative overall leadership over Labor in polls.

Meanwhile, former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair praised Corbyn’s successor, Sir Keir, for reconnecting the party with voters who left him under left-wing leadership.

Blair told Sky’s Ridge on Sunday: “I speak to him from to , as I’m sure he does with other former Labor leaders, and I think he has done a great job.”

“I mean it really is, it has made the Labor Party competitive again.” There is still a long way to go in politics, but it has gotten off to a really impressive start and has reached a situation where a lot of people who had actually quit the Labor Party, so to speak to the voters, I think they are now looking again with much more sympathy and consider him a serious figure.

But he warned Sir Keir that voters mistrusted Labor as a tax-increasing party, adding: “ My experience with taxes when you’re in the Labor Party is really careful because the public is not there worried about whether it is going to raise taxes or not, they are probably concerned that you are going to raise taxes, so you need to take that concern into account. ”