Anti-racism protesters clash with police in Seattle

Clashes in Seattle between police and anti-racism protesters resulted in dozens of arrests on Sunday, as public anger mounts over US President Donald Trump”s planned “surge” of federal agents into main cities.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have been ignited by the death in Minneapolis of unarmed African-American George Floyd in May.

Protesters in Seattle slashed car tires and smashed trailer windows during the demonstrations on Saturday, prompting police to declare a riot and clear the streets with pepper spray and flash-bang grenades.

Protesters also set fire to trailers by a construction site for a youth detention facility.

Police said 45 people were arrested while 21 officers were injured.

The march was in support of ongoing protests in nearby Portland, Oregon.

Portland has taken centre stage for the highly controversial crackdown by federal agents ordered by Trump — one that is not supported by local officials, who say officers use excessive force.

Protesters have marched in Austin, Texas, as well as Louisville, Kentucky; New York; Omaha, Nebraska; California’s Oakland and Los Angeles, and Richmond in Virginia.

In Austin, a man was killed in a shooting that broke out Saturday night at a protest in the downtown area of the Texas state capital, police said.

The protests come as Trump faces an increasingly tough battle for re-election in November, and is campaigning on a “law and order” platform.