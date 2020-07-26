Amitabh Bachchan talks about his experience of being isolated

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital almost two weeks back as he tested positive for COVID19. Sadly, the actor is showing no signs of returning home soon. Though his situation is improving according to several reports, he hasn’t reached the point of being discharged. Amitabh has been admitted to an isolated ward in the hospital and the actor blogged about his experience of dealing with the disease, not just physically but mentally too.

He said, “There is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend…”

He added, “In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room, I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release…There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease .. clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible .. matters of the mind often are not …”

Talking about the effect of the disease on mental health, he wrote, “The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human .. for weeks… There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care .. but they ever appear in PPE units .. you never get to know who they are, what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection .. all white beings about .. almost robotic in their presence .. they deliver what is prescribed and leave .. leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination.”

He wrapped up saying that it isn’t easy to fight the disease mentally, saying “…does it have an effect psychologically mentally, psychologists say it does .. patients after release are tempered .. they are given to consultation with professional mind talkers .. they are afraid to be in public for fear or apprehension of being treated differently .. treated as one that has carried the disease .. a pariah syndrome .. driving them into deeper depression and in the loneliness that they have just come out of .. And even though the disease may have left the system the cases of a low fever pursuing for 3-4 weeks is never ruled out…” All our good wishes are with you Big B, praying for your speedy recovery.