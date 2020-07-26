After 7 years of EFF combat power, could it be to search for souls?

The EFF has significantly changed the political landscape in South Africa and is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

Party leader Julius Malema, however, has been haunted by numerous controversies.

Political analysts say leaders must be demanding and able to act in the interest of the organization they serve, rather than being themselves.

Analysts and a source of information from the EFF ask what the party’s ideology is.

The EFF remains an enigma for some, controversial for many, and a complete waste of for others.

But regardless of what one thinks of the fighters and their red berets, the EFF has continued to grow since its inception. It is now celebrating its seventh anniversary, having significantly changed the South African political landscape.

But their quest for state power remains elusive, and along this path there have been some growing pains and dark clouds threatening South Africa’s third largest political party.

“The conduct of a leader will give us clues as to whether the party was formed for the benefit of the leader or if the leaders were making a political intervention for the benefit of society,” says KwaZulu-Natal University political professor Lukhona Mnguni.

He says both are at stake when it comes to the red berets and their fate, with the party leader haunted by numerous controversies.

‘Malema, the face of our revolution’

Mnguni further says that leaders must be demanding and able to act in the interest of the organization they serve, rather than being themselves.

“Leaders must also realize when they have been tarnished to the point that it damages their organization’s brand … you resign not because the allegations are correct, but the gravity of those claims is so great that staying in their positions compromises everything what they have worked on, “said Mnguni.

In the case of the EFF, this would apply to its fiery leader Julius Malema.

Once seen as a victim of the mighty ANC, which kicked him out as youth league president, he has become a firm favorite after the establishment of the EFF. He led calls to “return the money” and “Zuma must fall” against former President Jacob Zuma. Now, the media commentary includes the phrases dangerous, fascist, corrupt, and racist in reference to Malema.

But none of these labels matter. For many in their group, their destiny and that of the group will remain tied for many years.

In conversations with three EFF leaders, who serve in different structures, the unwavering commitment that fighters have to their “commander in chief” is evident.

“Each revolution has a face, ours is Malema … it is still working for us,” a regional leader told .

The loyal party, which describes its leader as a genius, says that even the hardened military approach taken by Malema was the best way to build him from scratch.

The first member of the group continues:

Military style, controlled leadership, and limited democracy are working here: we are not a large church. If he didn’t do this, people would be doing whatever they wanted, challenging every decision, and we wouldn’t have gotten that far.

However, a second source, serving in one of the provincial EFF structures, has a different opinion. He questions “democratic centralism in the party” and argues that the concept generally dictates debate and debate before reaching a decision.

“Julius always reminds us that it is command and control, so they always emphasize democratic centralism, but what he says goes,” said the second EFF member.

The good

Independent analyst Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has survived the country’s tough political terrain, which is often unpleasant for new entries because the two largest and dominant parties have long been established.

“They really clung to low fruit, racial inequality and racism in South Africa; none of these issues needs nuance to fill the stadiums,” says Mathekga.

This is an opinion shared by Mgnuni, who said that the party added “new flavor” to the country’s politics, extended the rules in the National Assembly and the legislature, and increased responsibility in those spaces.

“They showed that you can be robust in the house without being violent and this was affirmed by the Constitutional Court when the EFF said that the ANC government killed people in Marikana … [it] He showed that he can even irritate his opponent, but that doesn’t mean he can shut it down, “Mnguni said, referring to his 2015 ConCourt victory.

The third EFF member, who is also an academic, praises his party for reaching the seven-year mark.

“Many thought we were just a passing phase or a Cope; worst of all, people were caught up in the Malema sound, saying ANC will die … but mention that now in public and we laugh at you,” says the member. of the EFF.

Escaping the ANC

The third source, however, says that the EFF has been able to build an existence outside the ANC, but it is worrying that part of the behavior learned from the ruling party began to manifest itself in its own party.

Mathekga has concerns about a similar issue, saying that the EFF does not appear to be able to disconnect from the culture of controversial resource relationships.

“That culture can break their politics, it’s like the curse of the ANC that follows them,” says Mathekga.

Some of the party’s top leaders had been accused of influencing tenders in areas where the EFF helped the DA drive the ANC out of power. These include a fleet tender in the city of Johannesburg, in addition to having a role in billionaire rand Glad Africa and fuel tenders in Tshwane.

VBS and other controversies

The collapse of VBS Mutual Bank in Limpopo has been linked to several ANC officials, but has also been linked to the FEP through Malema’s deputy Floyd Shivambu’s brother Brian.

Both politicians have vehemently denied any wrongdoing, even in the face of mounting claims seeking to create a chain between the millions of looted VBS and the two leaders.

Malema went as far as meeting journalists face to face, to prove his innocence in the court of public opinion. It is this movement that makes the privileged information in the first part convinced that Malema is innocent and is only being pointed out by the media.

The third informant says that those who could not win the legal argument against Malema could not even keep it under ideological or ethical standards regarding the matter.

They both believe that if the National Tax Authority (NPA) had the proof, it would have already acted.

The provincial figure who spoke to says that, beyond the VBS allegations, there were many internal problems that the EFF needed to better manage in the future, including issues like women’s representation, lack of political education, research and internal democracy.

“I do not know if we have been able to articulate an alternative political panorama,” says the second source.

Inside information argues that many do not understand the party’s position on a number of issues and are instead “in love” with its leader.

Complaining about resources, this party member said the EFF had limited investigators serving those in the National Assembly. He said the party should have known better than to be wrong in voting against the Civil Union Amendment Bill in the National Council of Provinces.

READ MORE | EFF MPs in trouble voting in Parliament: Our members don’t know why they are fighting

“There are some serious cracks and occasionally they come to the surface,” says the second source.

The EFF has also lost a number of outstanding leaders since its launch, including Mpho Ramakatsa, Andile Mngxitama, Khanyisile Litchfield, and most recently Mandisa Mashego.

He got mixed opinions from those spoke to: two said “goodbye,” while one questioned how the party had never managed to keep a provincial president in Gauteng for a full period.

Even the provinces are said to not function as well as the national office. Last year, Malema, during a media briefing, criticized how some structures were being run, stating that any EFF flaws were directly related to him as their leader.

The third informant highlights a point that analysts also mention: What is the ideology of the EFF?

The source says:

Ideologically, we have not yet defined ourselves … we are still wandering. One day we are Marxists, then Fanonians; other times we are pan-Africanists. In seven years, we should be able to reduce this, right now, we really are a masala mix.

He says the EFF developed as a protest movement, but it has hardly any protests, save for a few pickets and demonstrations. He even describes the party’s recent march to the United States embassy, ​​in support of Black Lives Matter, as an event.

“Anyone who feared their policies, their rhetoric, radicalism, that person now sleeps peacefully knowing that members are not living up to the ideals they speak of,” says Mathekga.

While the regional leader felt that Malema is surrounded by the right people, who don’t need to be in the spotlight, this is flagged as a problem by everyone else spoke to, and the other party members said it would be in detriment of the EFF as it grows.

“It just isn’t feasible. They need to profile more people: the EFF is not just Julius, Floyd and Mbuyiseni [Ndlozi]. We should be seeing other figures, learning different things; even in that book club, they constantly give us Floyd as if he were the alpha and omega in political ideology, “complains the member.

Mnguni also points this out, saying that the only constant personalities remain Malema and Shivambu, leaving no room for more prominent leaders to emerge.

He says this would open up the party to be tolerant of dissent and for people to feel that they can disagree without repercussions.

He also says that by not allowing other players to emerge and prosper, it would mean in the long run that when the game finally transitioned to new leadership, it would have lost a lot of talent. As such, those who inherit it would be Malema’s representatives, and they would be expected to do their will.

The future

The EFF regional leader believes that the party’s future remains bright and that his ambitions for state power are not far off.

However, it raised concerns about the behavior of some of its members, who are believed to be conversing with former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

“That’s what greed will do. Some of us don’t unite for the right reasons, just for office, and we know when something new begins, the opportunities to be councilors and mayoral candidates are plentiful. We look forward to this movement and we know it will they are mobilizing. ” the loyal tells .

Mathekga says the EFF can no longer afford further controversies.

“Imagine if they didn’t have to answer for VBS, where would they be? They would target 20%,” he says, referring to upcoming local government polls.

Mathekga, in his analysis of the way forward, says that the EFF has built a huge mountain of integrity for which it needs to live.

Mathekga continues:

Get rid of integrity issues, get rid of VBS, the Malema On-Point Scandal and it could really influence this country.

Mnguni even argues that Malema should be thinking about his swan, if he really cares about the EFF.

“I really feel that this should be Julius’ last term,” says Mnguni.

Laughing, he asks if a leader cannot allow democracy in their own homes, how is the electorate expected to believe that this would happen when they ruled the country.

Mnguni says South Africans have grown weary of leaders who stay too long. They seek out young people to take on new problems, but also to demonstrate that they do not embody the traits of greed, narcissism, and self-centeredness that are so often seen in the older generation.

“Young leaders must be able to demonstrate that there is life outside and beyond politics. Instead of falling into the trap of not rising beyond the politics of greed and self, and almost appearing that there is no life more beyond politics, then kill your brand, “he says.