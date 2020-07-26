Adam Levine Shaved His Head Bald

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Updated 7 minutes ago. Posted 7 minutes ago

In case you didn’t know, this post is about Adam Levine shaving his head.

But before I reveal what he looks like bald, here are a few photos of Adam with hair, for old times’ sake:

Here’s Adam with hair performing at the 2019 Super Bowl:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Here’s a photo of Adam rocking a super cool mohawk:


Javier Torres / Getty Images

Here’s Adam with blonde hair:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

We love a man with versatility.

And here’s Adam with braids:

OK, at this point you’re probably ready to see what he looks like bald. So, without further ado…

Looks completely different, amirite?

He really went for it. Completely bald.

I’ll definitely have to get used to this new* look, but with the beard, I kinda dig it.

The real question is: Once this pandemic is over, will any of us have any hair left???

