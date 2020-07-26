Adam Levine Shaved His Head Bald

In case you didn’t know, this post is about Adam Levine shaving his head.
But before I reveal what he looks like bald, here are a few photos of Adam with hair, for old times’ sake:
Here’s Adam with hair performing at the 2019 Super Bowl:
Here’s a photo of Adam rocking a super cool mohawk:
Here’s Adam with blonde hair:
And here’s Adam with braids:
OK, at this point you’re probably ready to see what he looks like bald. So, without further ado…
Looks completely different, amirite?
He really went for it. Completely bald.
I’ll definitely have to get used to this new* look, but with the beard, I kinda dig it.
The real question is: Once this pandemic is over, will any of us have any hair left???
