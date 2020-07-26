A vigilante hacker has been sabotaging the Emotet malware botnet, replacing a quarter of daily payloads with animated GIFs, stopping victims from being infected (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

A vigilante hacker has been sabotaging the Emotet malware botnet, replacing a quarter of daily payloads with animated GIFs, stopping victims from being infected  —  Emotet botnet activity goes down as Emotet admins are wrestling with a vigilante for control over parts of their infrastructure.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR