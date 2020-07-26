A survey of 500+ cybersecurity pros sheds light on which skills they find most useful in cybersecurity job candidates, and which are most frequently lacking (Brian Krebs/Krebs on Security)

Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:

A survey of 500+ cybersecurity pros sheds light on which skills they find most useful in cybersecurity job candidates, and which are most frequently lacking  —  Thousands of people graduate from colleges and universities each year with cybersecurity or computer science degrees only to find employers …

