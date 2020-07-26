’90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Blasted for Disrespecting Fiance’s Nigerian Culture

Instagram

In the latest episode of the TLC reality show, the blonde lady makes it clear that she refuses to adapt to the Nigerian culture even after living in the country with her fiance.

Now that Angela Deem is living in Nigeria with her fiance Michael, people naturally expect her to adapt to the new culture. But it’s actually the complete opposite as the “90 Day Fiance” star is now being put on blast for disrespecting the country’s culture in the new episode of the TLC reality show.

During the episode, Angela and Michael were on their way to the market to buy groceries for dinner with Michael’s mom. Things were not off for a great start as the two of them had an argument after Angela refused to cook for his mom and wanted to keep doing things the American-way even after coming to Nigeria.

It got worse when they finally arrived at the market, with Angela being so visibly disgusted by the sight in front of her. “F**k, I can’t do this,” she said, adding in the confessional, “Just looking around, I don’t like what I see.” As time went by, she got even more fed up, especially after seeing a goat’s head at the market.

“You ain’t getting me sick. Hell no,” she said. “I’m not so well just imagine it. … I can’t live like this. God thank you for the United States of America. Thank you.” Angela added in the confessional, “I can’t believe Michael brought me here and made me go by these dead animals and goat heads.” She even made it clear that she would not live like a Nigerian woman during the time she spent living in the country.

People didn’t like Angela’s behavior at all. “Angela got all these issues with Nigerian culture why you picked a Nigerian man to marry? I’m so confused,” one said. “Angela is being really disrespectful right now. She has to understand that this is cultural and it’s how he was raised. I’m Ghanaian, but born in America and don’t agree with women doing everything, but I for damn sure will not be disrespectful like that,” another commented.

Someone chimed in, “Angela need to shut it with this American crap! It’s disgusting,” while one other wished Michael “could get his green card without needing Angela. She is disgusting.”