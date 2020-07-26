15 Reasons To Watch HBO’s Lovecraft Country

Bradley Lamb
“It’s a show about family in search of family.”

During Comic-Con @ Home, HBO gave fans a first look at their upcoming series Lovecraft Country. Here’s what we learned about the new show:

First, Lovecraft Country is adapted from Matt Ruff’s novel and follows Atticus, his Uncle George, and his friend Leti, as they roadtrip across 1950s Jim Crow America while searching for Atticus’ missing dad.


Eventually, their search becomes much more treacherous as they try to survive and overcome not only the racist terrors of white America, but monstrous creatures that have basically been ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft novel.

The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael Kenneth Williams, Courtney B. Vance, and Abbey Lee as Leti, Atticus, Hippolyta, Ruby, Montrose, George, and Christina respectively.


Also, Tony Goldwyn, Jamie Chung, Jamie Harris, and more appear throughout Season 1.

Looking behind the camera, Lovecraft Country was created and written by Misha Green, who co-created Underground, and the show is produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams.


The series uses the horror and sci-fi genres to explore so many themes and tell some powerful stories, including what it means to be Black in America and the importance of family.


Jurnee Smollett explained that the show, “taps into so many themes that we get to explore about who we were as a nation, who we are now, who we were in Jim Crow America 1955…There are so many themes that we explore in this show that resonate with us as being Black Americans in 2020.”

Jurnee Smollett said that this show is important right now because it deals with “the systemic racism that our nation has been built upon” — she said that filming scenes involving police brutality “[was], of course, a dark place to go to, but it’s necessary.”


She elaborated, saying, “It’s something that reverberates through our DNA, this visceral connection to the oppression of our people and that’s why these stories, we’re still telling them. So, yes, when you tap into those stories like we are tapping into in Lovecraft…There’s a familiar emotion that it brings up for sure.”

Michael Kenneth Williams said the very creepy and real monsters in the show help represent “everything that’s dark and vile in society.”

Basically, if you’re a fan of The Twilight Zone and how it used the horror and sci-fi genres to tell “socially charged” stories, Lovecraft Country is 100% for you.


Michael Kenneth Williams said, “I was a huge fan of The Twilight Zone, which kind of reminds me of the Lovecraft world. The socially charged mixed with the bizarre, I liked things like that. This was a very good reminder of The Twilight Zone, in particular, for me.”

While a lot of the stories involve “Black pain,” there are a lot of moments of joy, including a beautiful scene of “grown Black love” between Hippolyta and George at the very beginning of the pilot.


Michael Kenneth Williams said that the scene left an impact on him. He teased the moment, saying, “[It’s] the level of Black love, you know the spooning and when she looks over her shoulder with that smile, and he’s holding her. There is something so beautiful about that. It’s just grown Black love and it was beautiful.”

The cast of Lovecraft Country consider themselves a family off-screen and they bonded because they not only had to be extremely vulnerable together, but they also shared moments of humor and joy.


Jonathan Majors said, “We have made a family. There were days where shit would go crazy on set, and it’d be crazy, and it’d be fun. And then, we’d be, you know, crying about this and this.”

In fact, Courtney B. Vance attributed the family-like dynamic the cast has to the world and atmosphere Misha Green created both on and off-screen.

A major part of Hippolyta and George’s relationship actually involves writing a version of the Green Book and going out “to help continue the [book] and to map out new areas and new territories.”


Aunjanue Ellis explained, “The Green Book was this manual that was used by Black folks, Black citizens, that gave an outline, places that it was safe. Safe to go to eat, safe to go vacation, restaurants, hotels, places that were open to them in segregationist America. So, our family was involved in preparing that information that unfortunately Black people had to have during that time.”

Jonathan Majors said he read the script twice when he first got it because he was amazed that this role was written “for a Black guy” — he loves that Atticus is multidimensional and the role allowed him “to explore not just archetypal ideas of what we tend to play.”


Jonathan said, “He’s not just this soldier, right? That’s pretty common, right? But he’s also a bibliophile. He also gets to travel, he’s an adventurer, he has all these ideas. He has a strong body, he has a strong mind, he has a strong heart.”

Meanwhile, Abbey Lee described her character, Christina, as “the agent of chaos” in this world — basically, “she’s the Karen.”


Abbey continued, saying, “I think that she represents, on a larger scale, sort of the oppressed 1950s woman, sort of liberating herself from the patriarchal society and a family that she’s been brought up in, all while doing it with her white privilege.”

Jurnee Smollett and Wunmi Mosaku have some musical moments in Lovecraft Country and it proved to be a “real bonding experience” for them.


In the show, Jurnee and Wunmi’s characters, Leti and Ruby, are two very different sisters, who find common ground through their love of music.

And finally, in terms of filming with green screen monsters, Courtney B. Vance said those moments are “silly” behind the scenes, but they allowed him to bond with his “brothers and sisters.”

You can watch the full Lovecraft Country Comic-Con @ Home panel here, which includes a sneak peek.

TV and Movies

