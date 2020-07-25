WNBA players leave court for US anthem in protest and pay tribute to Breonna Taylor | NBA News

Players from Seattle Storm and New York Liberty kicked off the WNBA season by leaving the court for the US national anthem in protest, before paying tribute to Breonna Taylor.

The teams boycotted the national anthem in protest against social injustice and police brutality.

There was also a 26-second-long moment of silence for Taylor, a medical worker, who was shot and killed by plainclothes police officers raiding her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

None of the officers involved have been charged.

All WNBA players will have Breonna Taylor’s name emblazoned on their jerseys for the whole season. Players and staff also had ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Say Her Name’ on their training kits.

Before the game started, New York’s Layshia Clarendon and Seattle’s Breanna Stewart took time to speak about the ‘Say Her Name’ campaign – a social movement that seeks to raise awareness for Black female victims of police brutality and anti-Black violence in the US.