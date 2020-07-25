Will the PS5 use a new controller?

Best answer: Yes, Sony has confirmed a new controller in the form of the DualSense, what looks to be the next iteration in its DualShock line of controllers, though it is not called the DualShock 5.

Sony has already announced that the PS5 DualSense controller, will feature haptic feedback technology and adaptive triggers.

First, we’re adopting haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” technology found in controllers since the 5th generation of consoles. With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field. You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud. The second innovation is something we call adaptive triggers, which have been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2). Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain. In combination with the haptics, this can produce a powerful experience that better simulates various actions. Game creators have started to receive early versions of the new controller, and we can’t wait to see where their imagination goes with these new features at their disposal.

We also know that it features a built-in mic array, USB-C, a redesigned touchpad and light bar, and has a two-tone color scheme.

What controller does the PS4 use?

The PS4 uses the Sony DualShock 4 controller. DualShock 4 controllers are compatible with all PS4 models, even the PS4 Pro. Aside from your usual face buttons and thumbsticks, each one features a large touchpad on the front of the controller, a light bar on the top, a speaker right below the touchpad, and a share button to the left of the touchpad.

Will the DualShock 4 be compatible with the PS5 and vice versa?

It is unlikely, but not impossible. A PS3 controller isn’t compatible with PS4, and a PS2 controller wasn’t compatible with PS3. Usually, when a new controller is announced, that makes the old one obsolete, but stranger things have happened.

As for the DualSense’s compatibility with PS4, Sony has not stated whether it will work with older hardware like Microsoft’s Xbox Series X controller does.