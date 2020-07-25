Why learning finance will bolster your finances and career

Article content continued

Both accounting and finance teach skills that are useful outside of their respective realms. Accounting skills can keep you from getting ripped off when making big purchases, such as buying a house or a car—you can easily ascertain the baseline cost of these things and calculate how to get a discount while the seller still makes a profit. Managing your own finances becomes much easier with accounting skills, allowing you to save money efficiently and track where your paycheques are spent. A background in accounting serves well in conversations about current events, broadening your understanding of the financial world, and scandals involving misappropriation of funds. Accounting knowledge offers an edge in workplace conversations as well, offering an opportunity to show bosses and coworkers your diverse capabilities. Accounting encourages the development of soft skills such as attention to detail, communication, business savvy, customer service, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

Through the aforementioned accounting and finance course, you can reap all the benefits of accounting knowledge as a bona fide accounting specialist. The intensive course educates users on basic accounting concepts and how to value companies, as well as how to balance sheet and cash flow statements, analyze financial statements, and create, analyze and forecast an income statement.

The financial aspect of the course is equally important—learning finance offers benefits to every possible career path. An understanding of finance is useful in managerial roles, allowing managers to accurately assess their department’s performance by applying financial assessment skills. Financial skills allow employees to accurately assess their own worth, which may benefit you if you are looking to negotiate a raise, promotion, or increase in benefits. Financial savvy can help you interact with your company’s finance department, which may be useful if you are looking for additional funding for a project or department. When you are assigned a new work project, a finance education allows you to determine whether the project adds value to your company or not, meaning you can argue against projects that potentially could harm your company’s value. Knowing how the financial world reads into things may change your actions, prompting you to demonstrate what your company is capable of to future investors. Overall, learning finance will aid your personal financial goals and investment of capital, such as which retirement plan is best for you.

As a finance aficionado, this thorough course will help you to develop a firm financial literacy, allowing you to navigate the financial world at work and in your personal life. By understanding finance, financial modeling, and valuation concepts, you will be able to pursue more advanced finance goals for personal and professional benefit.

For improved management of personal finances, a new LinkedIn skill, and a heavy brain workout, this $12.99 USD financial literacy course will have your brain and your bank account thanking you.